Politics President Vo Van Thuong hosts banquet for US President Biden State President Vo Van Thuong on the afternoon of September 11 hosted a banquet for US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., who is on a State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman examines preparations for conference of young parliamentarians National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 11 worked with the organising committee of the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to review preparations for the event.

Politics HCM City promotes cooperation with French partners Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception on September 11 for Catherine Deroche, Chairwoman of the France - Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group of the French Senate, who is on a working visit to the city.