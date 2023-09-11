NA Chairman meets with US President
Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue met with US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. in Hanoi on the afternoon of September 11.
Expressing joy in hosting Biden as the first US President to visit the NA House, the top legislator congratulated Biden on his successful talks with Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 10 and welcomed the upgrade of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, which opens up a new chapter in the bilateral ties, spanning the channels of party, legislature, government, and people-to-people exchange.
Both leaders highlighted the importance of the parliaments in the process of healing, building trust, enhancing cooperation, and elevating the bilateral relationship. Biden thanked Hue for leading efforts to promote relations shared between the two legislatures and countries based on trust and collaboration.
Regarding the results achieved after the September 10 talks, Hue stated that the Vietnamese NA and Government will jointly carry out an action plan to implement the Joint Leaders Statement on elevating the Vietnam-US ties. He suggested that the US expeditiously complete the procedures to recognise Vietnam as a market economy and continue allocating resources for post-war cooperation.
Agreeing with the NA Chairman’s proposals, the US President committed to making efforts to promote internal US consensus in support of the Vietnam-US relations and the early recognition of Vietnam's market economy status.
On the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Hue expressed remembrance for the victims and deep sympathy with the US Government and people.
At the meeting, Hue and Biden witnessed leaders of the Vietnamese and US veterans associations and defence ministries presenting war mementos to each other. Both sides agreed to work to address the post-war consequences and discussed the importance of its continuity.
Hue and Biden witness leaders of the Vietnamese and US veterans associations and defence ministries presenting war mementos to each other. (Photo: VNA)Biden took the occasion to express his wish to welcome Hue in Washington D.C. soon./.