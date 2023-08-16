Politics Vietnam attends 11th Moscow Conference on International Security Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS-11) in Russia on August 15.

Politics Congratulations to Republic of Korea on National Liberation Day President Vo Van Thuong has sent greetings to President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk Yeol on the occasion of the 78th National Liberation Day of the RoK (August 15, 1945-2023).

Politics Dak Lak, Korean city seek partnership in potential areas A delegation of the Goyang Convention and Visitors Bureau of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeonggi province, led by President of its Tourism Subcommittee Kong Sunae, paid a working visit to Dak Lak on August 15 to explore cooperation opportunities with the Central Highlands province.

Politics HCM City gathering marks 78th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on August 15 to celebrate the 78th anniversary of Indonesia's Independence Day (August 17, 1945 - 2023).