Politics Prime Minister meets Barbadian, Mongolian counterparts in Tianjin Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 27 had separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Barbados and Mongolia on the occasion of their attendance at the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China.

Politics Vietnam treasures strategic partnership with New Zealand: Prime Minister Vietnam attaches importance to and wishes to expand its strategic partnership with New Zealand, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins at a meeting on the sidelines of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China on June 27.

Politics Numerous activities to celebrate 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Malaysia ties A ceremony to announce activities celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam – Malaysia diplomatic ties was jointly held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysia – Vietnam Friendship Association (MVFA) in Kuala Lumpur on June 26.

Politics Vietnam, Netherlands cultivate practical, effective relations The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands organised a ceremony in The Hague on June 26 to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.