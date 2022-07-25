Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 25 chaired the fourth session of the steering committee for building a strategy for a law-governed socialist state of Vietnam by 2030, with a vision to 2045.



Also attending the event were Politburo members: Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, and Phan Dinh Trac, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs, who are all also deputy heads of the steering committee.



After its third session in late May, the steering committee focused on completing a draft strategy. It organised also conferences in three regions to collect opinions from municipal and provincial Party Committees, and held eight working meetings with nine related agencies and organisations.



Speaking at the event, President Phuc, who is also a Politburo member and head of the steering committee, affirmed that the process of drafting the strategy must always be put under the leadership of the Party, based on Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh's thought to promote the fine traditions of the nation, as well as achievements and practical experience in national construction and development.



It is necessary for the selective absorption of international experience in conformity to the conditions and circumstances of Vietnam, and ensuring political stability and national sovereignty, maintaining the socialist orientation and better promoting socialist democracy, he stressed.



He raised a number of major issues that have been agreed upon and need to be further improved, including the relationship between the Party leadership, State management, and people's mastery.



The State leader also stressed the need to perfect the power control mechanism among State agencies, step up the prevention and fight against corruption and negative phenomenon, and speed up administrative and judicial reforms./.