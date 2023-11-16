Politics EP official lauds Vietnam’s progress in green transition Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)'s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange commended Vietnam’s progress and capacity in green transition, at a meeting with Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man in Brussels on November 15 (local time).

Politics Bac Giang digitalises data on concentrated agricultural production areas Promoting digital transformation in agriculture and rural areas is one of the key tasks that the northern province of Bac Giang will focus on from now until 2025, said Director of the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Duong Thanh Tung.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest November 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics President clarifies Vietnam’s policy at US Council on Foreign Relations President Vo Van Thuong attended a policy discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in San Francisco, the US, on November 15 morning (US time), as part of his trip to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week and bilateral activities in the US.