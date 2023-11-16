Steering Committee for External Information Service delegation visits Qatar, Egypt, Tanzania
A delegation of the Steering Committee for External Information Service led by its permanent deputy head Le Hai Binh visited Qatar, Egypt and Tanzania from November 6-15.
While in Qatar, Binh, who is also Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, had working sessions with Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman, Director-General of the Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi and the President of the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA).
The official affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with Qatar, and wishes to enhance the relationship across areas, including information, communications and cultural exchanges.
The Qatar officials praised Vietnam’s role in the region, especially in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
The Qatar Government always wants to strengthen relations with Vietnam, especially cultural exchanges and tourism promotion, said Abdulrahman.
Meanwhile, Rumaihi agreed to continue cooperation with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and other media agencies of the Southeast Asian nation.
The two sides shared a view that the two countries boast substantial cooperation potential and they should increase delegation exchanges as well as experience sharing in media management and science-technology application.
During his stay in Egypt, Binh met with General Secretary of the Egyptian Communist Party Salah Adly Abdelhafiz, Secretary General of the Egyptian Socialist Party (ESP) Ahmed Bahaa El Din Shaaban Mohamed El Shafey, and worked with Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology Khaled Al-Attar, Executive President of the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA) Hossam El-Gamal, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR) Karam Gabr, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Hazem El-Tahry, and representatives of the Middle East News Agency.
Binh affirmed that Vietnam-Egypt relations have experienced marked development steps, especially after high-level visits by their leaders in 2017 and 2018, and expressed his hope that the ties between the (CPV) and parties in Egypt will grow more sustainably.
The official suggested the two sides enhance their coordination and mutual support for the cause of development in each country.
Binh and representatives of the Egyptian agencies shared the wish for stronger collaboration in all fields, including communications, and consented to push ahead with the signing of cooperation agreements between press agencies of the two countries.
While in Tanzania, Binh held meetings with the Secretary-General of the Party of the Revolution of Tanzania and representatives of its commissions, and leaders of the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).
The official emphasised that Vietnam treasures and wishes to promote the friendship and traditional relations between the two Parties, and suggested leaders of the Tanzania Party and Government to foster the close ties with their Vietnamese counterparts.
The Tanzanian officials also noted their hope for further collaboration with Vietnam, and increased experience sharing in Party building, and delegation exchanges./.