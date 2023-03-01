According to the Cultural Heritage Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the steles comprise 76 steles with writings in the Chinese script and two in the Nom - an old script of Vietnam.



Apart from reflecting the history, geography, and culture in Vietnam during the feudal period, the steles mirror economic, cultural, and social exchanges between Southeast Asian nations going back to the 17th century.



They won recognition at the 9th general meeting of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific in Andong city, the Republic of Korea, last year.



Vietnam now has nine documentary heritages on the list of UNESCO, including three at the world level and six in the Asia-Pacific list./.

VNA