The path of Storm Goni (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Storm Goni, the 10th of its kind to enter the East Sea this year, turned into low tropical pressure on November 5 afternoon, reported the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

By 16:00 on November 5, the low tropical pressure’s eye was about 200km from the shore of central provinces from Quang Ngai to and Phu Yen, sustaining winds of 50-60km per hour.

It will move west-southwest at about 10-15km per hour and reach the mainland of central provinces from Quang Ngai to Phu Yen by 16:00 on November 6 and then weakening into a depression with the strongest winds of 40km per hour.

Earlier on the same day, the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa evacuated 2,178 households from areas at risk of flash floods and landslides.

The provinces have also made plans and prepared facilities to relocate over 28,000 people if needed.

Localities from Da Nang to Khanh Hoa have imposed travel restrictions at sea./.