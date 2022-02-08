A conner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - A private street food tour by motorbike with students in Ho Chi Minh City has been named among the world's 25 best travel experiences by Tripadvisor readers.



According to TripAdvisor's 2021 Travelers’ Choice of the Best Things to Do, the private street food tour by motorbike in HCM City came in 14th on the list.



The food tour by motorbike would take visitors around four hours to delve into the street food scene in Vietnam's southern metropolis.



“There’s no better way to get into the swing of Saigon than riding a motorbike. Enjoy the immediacy of scooter travel without the self-driving risks on this private guided foodie adventure. Pull up a kindergarten chair and channel Anthony Bourdain as you sample eight separate tastings at a range of street eateries,” TripAdvisor said.



A top gear motorbike tour from Hue to Hoi An was also named on the list, ranking 12th. The 7.5-hour motorbike tour from the former imperial capital of Hue to the ancient town of Hoi An allows visitors to explore famous tourist attractions in central Vietnam like Lang Co Beach, Hai Van Pass, Da Nang, the Marble Mountains and Hoi An itself.



Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards is an annual award voted by the site's travellers. In addition to ‘Travel Experience’, the award also has other categories: Destinations, Restaurants and Beaches./.



VNA