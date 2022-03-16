Stringent sanctions needed to prevent cancellation of land lot purchase: minister
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on March 16 stressed that stringent sanctions are needed to prevent real estate developers from cancelling the purchase after winning the auction by offering record prices.
Speaking at a hearing session of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s 9th sitting in Hanoi, the minister said land auctions have pushed up land prices, which would lead to negative consequences for the real estate market and affect the entire economy.
He also noted a review on policies to prescribe deposits and assess the financial capacity of participating firms more carefully, saying competent forces, including police, should play a part in land auctions.
Apart from improving auction organisation capacity, it is crucial to consolidate auction methods, he said, emphasising that land matters should be stipulated in only one law, instead of several laws at present.
According to the official, tax tools would help to prevent speculation. Therefore, housing projects for workers and public servants would be built with affordable prices./.