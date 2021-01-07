Environment Most serious saltwater intrusion in Mekong River estuary forecast for February, March Saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta in the 2020-2021 dry season will be less severe than in the 2019-2020 dry season, with the highest level expected to be in February and March in Mekong River estuary and in March and April in Vam Co and Cai Lon rivers.

Environment New cold spell to hit northern and central regions A new strong cold spell will begin affecting the northern and central regions from January 7-12, with snow and frost forecat to appear in northern mountainous provinces, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Quang Nam working to protect endangered animals A number of valuable fauna species were recently spotted on Hon Do Mountain in Nui Thanh district, central Quang Nam province, head of the provincial Forest Protection Sub-department Tran Van Thu said on January 5.

Environment Quang Nam province sets up national park The central province of Quang Nam has announced a decision to establish the Song Thanh National Park based on the Song Thanh Nature Reserve.