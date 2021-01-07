Strong cold spell hits northern region
Vietnam’s northern region is facing an extreme cold snap caused by the arrival of a cold front which also brings chances of frost to mountainous areas.
Hanoi capital city gets small rains, with the lowest temperatures ranging from 8-11 degrees Celsius and the highest 13-16 degrees. (Photo: VNA)
According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the cold front lowers temperatures in the north to 8-11 degrees Celsius on January 7, with the mercury dropping below 5 degrees Celsius in the mountains. It also predicted light rains in the region on the day.
Competent agencies and localities, especially lodging facilities in mountainous areas, should remind people and tourists to take measures to protect their health, the centre said.
Hanoi capital city also gets small rains, with the lowest temperatures ranging from 8-11 degrees Celsius and the highest 13-16 degrees.
Similar weather is also seen in north central provinces with the lowest 9 – 12 degrees and the highest 16 – 19 degrees.
The centre forecast that from now to January 11, temperatures will stay low at night and in the early morning but get warmer during the afternoon in these regions./.