Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh welcomes Vice Foreign Minister of RoK Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on December 4 received Vice Foreign Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Tae-ho, who is in Hanoi to attend the 8th Mekong - RoK Business Forum.

Politics Vietnam, Japan bolster defence cooperation Deputy Minister of Defence, Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio in Hanoi on December 4.

Politics Indonesian ambassador receives Friendship Order Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi has been awarded with the Friendship Order of the Vietnamese State for his contributions to the bilateral ties.

Politics Deputy PM receives RoK’s National Police Agency delegation Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on December 3 received a high-ranking delegation of the National Police Agency of the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by Commissioner General Kim Chang-yong.