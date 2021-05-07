Strong winds destroy hundreds of houses in Cambodia
Strong winds and heavy downpours destroyed almost 400 houses, leaving more than 2,000 people homeless in Cambodia's seven provinces on May 6.
Strong winds and heavy rain destroy houses in Tboung Khmum province. (Source: Khmer Times)
Provinces that incurred extensive damage to houses and properties were Kratie and Banteay Meanchey, Khmer Times reported.
According to Kratie province’s Snuol district governor Sarm Nal, at least 200 houses in the district were either partly or completely destroyed due to strong winds and heavy rain.
However, no one got injured or died in the incident, he said, adding that locals in affected areas have moved to a safe site.
Meanwhile, some 73 houses and the Mongkul Market in Poipet city were also destroyed.
Another 34 houses in Chantrea and Kampong Ro districts in Svay Rieng province either collapsed or were partly damaged with no human or animal casualties. At the same time, dozens of houses in Tboung Khmum, Kadal and Oddar Meanchey were also destroyed.
The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology warned the public, especially people in lowland provinces, to remain vigilant for strong winds and rain until May 11./.