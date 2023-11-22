Business Vietnam, Denmark cooperate in developing green agriculture Vietnamese and Danish officials, experts and enterprises in the agriculture and food sector shared experience and had dialogue on the application of technology and solutions in green agriculture and food production at a seminar held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22.

Business Vietnam Foodexpo 2023 opens in HCM City Vietnam Foodexpo 2023 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22.

Business Ca Mau province to host first-ever shrimp festival The southernmost province of Ca Mau will organise the first-ever shrimp festival and One Commune, One Product (OCOP) connection forum from December 10-13, said Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Phan Hoang Vu.

Business Ba Ria – Vung Tau lures high-quality FDI projects As foreign direct investment (FDI) has an important role to play in the economic development of the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau, the locality has paid due regard to attracting high-quality projects to create breakthrough for the local industry which is developing towards modernisation and sustainability.