The World Mobile Broadband and ICT Summit 2022 was held in Hanoi on March 9 to discuss the modernisation of telecommunications infrastructure and digital content services toward the promotion of a digital economy and society.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long stated following the development of information technology, telecommunications infrastructure is now transforming into digital infrastructure.
The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has set out a goal that Vietnam needs to master broadband infrastructure, 5G equipment infrastructure, and made-in-Vietnam technology platforms, Long said.
Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)The official said that regarding digital transformation, digital infrastructure development, and digital platforms, the country needs to have a digital institution as well as a breakthrough and excellent ways of doing things from the synthesis of practical experiences of related units in Vietnam as well as the studying of other countries’ experience.
According to statistics of the MIC's Authority of Telecommunications, in 2021, Vietnam had 70.9 million mobile broadband subscribers, accounting for 57.23 percent of total mobile subscribers and representing an increase of more than 4 percent compared to 2020.
In 2022, the authority targets 100 percent of adults owning a smart phone; 75 percent of households installing fiber optic internet; and 85-percent mobile broadband subscribers per 100 people.
At the summit, experts exchanged and shared methods for management, investment, product development and doing business on high-tech telecommunications platforms.
The event was co-organised by the International Data Group (IDG) in Vietnam and the Radio and Electronics Association of Vietnam.
The organisers took the occasion to honour outstanding mobile broadband, internet, and cloud computing service providers in Vietnam in 2022./.