Sci-Tech Vietnam bolsters AI application in all fields Artificial intelligence (AI) products have been used in all sectors in Vietnam, such as public administration, transport, healthcare, banking and industries, in tandem with digital transformation.

Sci-Tech Vietnam, China cooperate in holding cyber security training course The Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Centre (VNCERT/CC), in collaboration with the National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team/Coordination Centre of China (CNCERT/CC), recently held an online ASEAN-China international cyber security training course.

Sci-Tech HCM City targets comprehensive digitisation Ho Chi Minh City plans to speed up digital transformation to achieve its goals of becoming a digital administration and smart city this year.

Sci-Tech Vietnam intensifies fight against law violations, crimes in internet environment The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has issued a plan to enhance the capacity of relevant agencies in supervision, inspection, handling of administrative violations and the prevention and combat of law violations and cyber crimes in the internet environment in Vietnam.