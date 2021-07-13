Visitors at Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – More than 63.4 percent of respondents in a survey conducted by the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC) said they want to go to Vietnam for sightseeing, and a high percentage of those who had visited the country (over 70 percent) want to go again.



The outcomes of the online survey, conducted in January 2021 by AJC in coordination with the Marketing Voice company, were announce at a webinar on July 13. The survey looked into travel sentiment on ASEAN member states among Japanese in their 20s–60s, with 10,000 participants.



According to the survey, Japanese visitors are most satisfied with cuisine, scenery and atmosphere, and places of interest/historical sites when visiting Vietnam.



Regarding deciding factor in choosing Vietnam as a destination, 20.3 percent of respondents answered “Recommended by family/friends/acquaintances” and “The trip was low cost,” followed by “Online blogs and review sites” (18.1 percent).

As for their impression of Vietnam, the highest percentage of respondents answered “Delicious food” (28.4 percent) followed by “Rich in history and culture” (26.2 percent)./.