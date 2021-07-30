In 800m freestyle swimming contest (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang is the only Vietnamese athlete to compete in the men’s 1,500m freestyle on July 30, the seventh day of the ongoing Olympic Tokyo 2020.



He will enter the competition at 8:23 pm (local time) and 6:23 pm (Vietnam time) with rivals from Denmark, Italy, the UK, Germany, Norway, Czech Republic and Ukraine. Twenty nine swimmers will compete in four rounds to choose the best eight ones to join the final round a day later.

In the men’s 800m freestyle earlier, he came second in his group with a time of 7 minutes and 54.16 seconds. However, he couldn't advance to the final round of 800m freestyle swimming contest at the Tokyo Olympics.



As of the end of July 29, China ranked first with 15 golds, followed by Japan and the US./.