Society Senior Party official pays homage to martyrs in Dak Lak A delegation led by Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, commemorated martyrs in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on July 24.

Society Man arrested in Lam Dong for anti-State propaganda The Investigation Security Agency under Lam Dong Department of Public Security on July 24 issued decisions to detain and start criminal proceedings against Duong Tuan Ngoc on the charge of “making, storing, disseminating or popularising information and documents against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under Article 117 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

Society Vice NA chairman visits war invalids, martyrs’ families in Cao Bang Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Quang Phuong on July 24 visited families of war invalids and martyrs in the northern province of Cao Bang on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - July 27, 2023).

Society Nguyen Duc Canh Award presented to 167 outstanding workers, engineers As many as 167 outstanding workers and engineers in enterprises of all economic sectors were presented with the Nguyen Duc Canh Award on July 24.