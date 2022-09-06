Lam Dong's Bidoup oak species (Quercus bidoupensis Binh & Ngoc). (Photo: dlu.edu.vn)

– Franklinia, a Swiss private foundation, has agreed to fund a conservation project for two endangered species of endemic oak in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.The project is conducted by a team of lecturers and scientists from Da Lat University, National University of Forestry, Vietnamese Academy of Forest Sciences, and Bidoup-Nui Ba National Park.To be implemented between 2022 and 2025, it focuses on investigating and re-evaluating the conservation status of Bidoup and Bao Lam oak species. The team will study the trees’ biological and ecological characteristics to come up with measures to conserve them, increase their numbers, and monitor the growth in the wild.Outcomes of the project are expected to provide a scientific and practical basis for the preservation of the two and as other endangered oak species across the country.Established in 2005, the foundation provides grants to support nature conservation projects. Its objective is to preserve threatened tree species throughout the world and improve their conservation status.This year, 26 projects, which preserve a total of 363 species in 38 countries worldwide, have been selected to receive financial assistance from the foundation./.