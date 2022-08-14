Sympathy offered to France over serious forest fire
A forest on fire near Belin-Beliet in southwest France (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi, (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 13 sent messages of sympathy to their respective French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Élisabeth Borne over the huge losses in assets, natural resources and the environment caused by recent forest fires in France.
The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also extended his sympathy to French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.
Wildfire has ravaged the southwestern region of France and forced the evacuation of thousands of people, as the country, like the rest of Europe, has been struggling this summer with successive heatwaves and its worst drought on record./.
