Symposium discusses human rights guarantee amid int’l integration
Da Nang (VNA) – The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a symposium in the central city of Da Nang on November 14 to discuss international integration and human rights guarantee in labour and social field.
Present at the two-day event were leaders and officers from departments of labour, invalids and social affairs of cities and provinces in central and southern regions.
Participants heard reports on work to ensure human rights amid global integration, discussed external relations experience in democracy and human rights, advantages and disadvantages in global integration regarding labour and social affairs in localities, suggested ways to better ensure human rights in the near future.
Head of the MoLISA’s Department of International Cooperation Nguyen Manh Cuong said the event aims to popularise Directive No.44 – CT/TW on the function, task, characteristics and situation of the sector in global integration and human rights guarantee in the new context, especially at a time when Vietnam has joined new-generation free trade agreements with strong commitments in the field.
The event also helps prepare for a report reviewing five-year implementation of the Prime Minister’s Strategy 145 in labour and social affairs.
Over the past years, Vietnam has fine-tuned a number of laws and policies to ensure human rights, paid attention to gender equality and women empowerment, raised monthly subsidies for the disabled, enhanced child care and protection, ensured social welfare services for vulnerable group, among others./.
