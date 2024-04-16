Politics Cuban leaders appreciate Vietnam’s support, call for more investment Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang had a meeting with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana on April 15.

Politics Vietnam, Hungary strengthen parliamentary supervision of bilateral agreements National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong and First Officer of the Hungarian National Assembly Márta Mátrai co-chaired the fifth legislative conference on strengthening parliamentary supervision of bilateral cooperation agreements between the two countries, in Hanoi on April 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Deputy PM asks for prompt building of documents guiding implementation of Land Law 2024 Documents guiding the implementation of the Land Law 2024 must be built promptly in the motto of “early and from afar”, thoroughly dealing with issues with different opinions, ensuring their coherence, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha requested at a meeting with leaders of some ministries and sectors on April 16.