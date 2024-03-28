Officials in Quang Binh confident in Party personnel preparations
Voters, officials, and Party members in the central province of Quang Binh have expressed their confidence in the personnel preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)Quang Binh (VNA) – Voters, officials, and Party members in the central province of Quang Binh have expressed their confidence in the personnel preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.
Earlier, the personnel work was emphasised by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong while addressing the first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs of the congress.
Hoang Ngoc Hoa, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the Office of the provincial People’s Committee, said the top leader’s speech comprehensively covers the personnel preparations.
His citation of President Ho Chi Minh’s saying that “Cadres are the root of every work. Success or failure depends on good or bad cadres” demonstrates the attention paid to Party building, said Hoa.
The man said officials, Party members, and people share the wish that there will be no way for unqualified officials to get Party and State leadership positions, firstly those at the Party Central Committee in the new tenure (2026-2031).
Hoa expressed his support for the Party chief’s view that the personnel work should be the shared responsibility and taken as the key task, and that every measure must be taken to eject unqualified officials from management agencies.
Ho Anh Minh, a deputy of the People’s Council of An Ninh commune, Quang Binh province’s Quang Ninh district, said the Party chief’s speech reflects the significance and urgency of the personnel preparations.
He quoted Trong as saying that the work is the task of not only the sub-committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat, but also the entire political system, all-level Party Committees, Party organisations, agencies and localities.
It must be done well from the grassroots level, the official said, explaining that personnel standardisation in some wards and communes has failed to meet requirements.
Both Hoa and Minh held that communications activities should be stepped up to disseminate the Party leader’s speech among officials and Party members./.