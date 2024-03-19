Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the recent meeting of the sub-committee for personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress has received wide support among officials and Party members.They said the Party chief’s view, with a dialectical approach, has an important role in choosing the contingent of qualified Party officials for the 2026-2031 tenure, meeting the expectations of the Party and the entire people.Engineer Bui Cong Khe, Director of the Hanoi Union of Science and Technology Associations’ Centre of New Materials, agreed with Party General Secretary Trong’s orientations that members of the 14th Party Central Committee must show their firm political mettle, pure morality and outstanding capacity.Meanwhile, members of the sub-committee and its supporting group must prove their reliability, absolute loyalty, honesty and fair-mindedness, he said, adding the Party leader’s speech showed that during the selection process, it is necessary to have regulations that are in line with the Party’s principles on democratic centralism and fairness.Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ha Quy Quynh, from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, held the speech highlighted that the selection of cadres is made on the basis of social science and humanity besides traditional methods.He described the speech, which also turned a spotlight on theoretical issues and perspectives on personnel affairs, as a valuable document for officials in charge of the Party organisation work.Through the speech, Quynh found that those who engage in the Party organiastion work and personnel affairs must build and select officials and Party members in a harmonious and fundamental way for long-term benefits./.