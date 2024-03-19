Yen Bai officials, people show strong support for Party chief’s ideas on personnel affairs
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the recently-held first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs of the 14th National Party Congress has received attention and strong support from officials, Party members and people in the northern province of Yen Bai.
Nong Viet Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Mu Cang Chai district, underlined that in order to ensure that the 14th Party Central Committee is a collective of solidarity, integrity and high unity in both will and action, each member of the committee must be prominent in all aspects.
Nong Viet Yen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Mu Cang Chai district, underlined that in order to ensure that the 14th Party Central Committee is a collective of solidarity, integrity and high unity in both will and action, each member of the committee must be prominent in all aspects.
They must prove their steady political mettle, absolute loyalty to the Party and the Constitution and dedication to the interests of the nation, along with a desire to boost the country’s growth, deep national patriotism and sympathy with the people, Yen said, stressing that members of the Party Central Committee must also show good morality and lifestyle and close relations with the people without any signs of abusing their power for personal interests.
He supported Party General Secretary Trong’s idea that the contingent of strategic-level officials has strong influence on the national construction, development and defence as well as the vitality of the regime.
Meanwhile, Hoang Manh Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the Yen Bai Party Committee’s Organisation Commission, said that personnel affairs are one of the two most important content of a National Party Congress.
The Party has defined personnel affairs as a key stage in Party building and the whole activities of the Party, and a factor deciding the victory or failure of the revolution in each development period, Ha stressed.
Highlighting the significance of selecting competent officials for a new period at the upcoming National Party Congress, he stressed that the selection of strategic officials needs to be conducted in a careful, fair, objective, rigorous and comprehensive way, with the regular assessments of officials from the grassroots level.
Trieu Tri Loc, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Committee of Yen Bai province, showed his support for the Party chief’s opinion that strategic officials must have creative ability, enthusiasm, high working efficiency, and the capacity of taking responsibility and gathering people in their assigned areas and spheres.
Loc hoped strategic officials can inspire the youth in engaging in the construction and development of the homeland, encouraging them to make breakthroughs and apply new development models./.