Voters back Party chief’s view on personnel affairs
Officials, Party members and residents in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have expressed their support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s view on personnel preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.
Dr. Luong Huu Nam, head of the Party Building Department under the Dak Lak School of Politics. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – Officials, Party members and residents in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have expressed their support for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s view on personnel preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.
The leader presented his view while chairing the first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs of the Party Congress, which took place in Hanoi on March 13.
Dr. Luong Huu Nam, head of the Party Building Department under the Dak Lak School of Politics, emphasised the importance of the event, slated for the first quarter of 2026, to national development and Party building.
He cited the top leader as saying that the personnel work is decisive to national development as well as public confidence in the Party and the regime, noting Trong’s speech pointed to major, core issues regarding high-ranking personnel preparations.
Nam held that to follow the Party’s instructions, individuals should be fully aware of their responsibility for the nation, the Party and people.
Y Khut Nie, former deputy head of Dak Lak’s delegation of National Assembly deputies, said the Party leader reaffirmed the significance of the personnel affairs in any congress and gave specific orientations in the personnel preparations for the 14th National Party Congress.
He suggested localities thoroughly grasp the contents of Trong’s speech and put them in place, saying they should review personnel planning and learn about the situation through public feedback./.