Politics Vietnam assists Laos in ensuring security in ASEAN Chairmanship Year The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on March 18 handed over 50 vehicles to the Lao Ministry of Public Security to help it ensure safety for activities held during Laos's Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year.

Politics Vietnam’s upgrade of ties with major partners reflects enhanced political trust: minister Vietnam’s elevation of relations with major and important partners reflects the strongly enhanced mutual understanding and political trust between the country and the partners, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told a question-and-answer session on March 18.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese parties' strategic advisory bodies on external relations enhance cooperation Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, held talks with Liu Jianchao, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department, in Jilin province on March 18.

Politics Vietnamese, Uzbek foreign ministers hold talks Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his visiting Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov in Hanoi on March 18.