Politics Foreign Minister lauds progress of Vietnam - Japan cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son received Komura Masahiro, member of the House of Representatives and Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, in Hanoi on March 12.

Politics Top leader of Laos applauds Hanoi - Vientiane cooperation General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith received a delegation of Hanoi led by Dinh Tien Dung, Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, in Vientiane on March 12.

Politics Da Nang, Shandong province foster cooperation A delegation of China’s Shandong province led by its Vice Governor Song Junji paid a visit to the central city of Da Nang on March 12, which was expected to contribute to enhancing cooperation between the two localities in the time ahead.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.