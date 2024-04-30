Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky (L) shakes hands with Vietnamese Ambassador to the European country Duong Hoai Nam. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) - The Czech Republic always considers Vietnam as a significant partner in its overall foreign policy towards the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asia, Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told Vietnamese Ambassador to the European country Duong Hoai Nam who paid him a courtesy visit on April 29.



Lipavsky highly valued Vietnam's role at and contributions to multilateral forums, stressing the need for the two countries to strengthen coordination and mutual support at international and regional forums, particularly in promoting relations between ASEAN and the European Union (EU), including the Czech Republic, as well as cooperation within the framework of the UN and the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM).



In the context of the approaching 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic (1950-2025), he said this is a significant milestone for the two sides to deepen cooperation in various fields, especially in politics, economy, trade, and investment, through effectively implementing the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU- Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), thus contributing to elevating bilateral relations.



Ambassador Nam said Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to further deepen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.



He emphasised the importance for the two nations to maintain delegation exchanges at all levels, thus enhancing political trust and mutual understanding, and boosting the bilateral relations in a deep, comprehensive, substantive, and effective manner.



The diplomat said there is a great potential for cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of economy, trade, defence, renewable energy development, digital transformation, mining, education, labour, and tourism, suggesting the two sides promptly sign agreements to create a legal framework for promoting cooperation in these areas.



He called for Minister Lipavsky's attention to facilitate the issuance of visas for Vietnamese citizens, especially students and workers, saying that this will contribute to promoting people-to-people exchanges and the traditional friendship between the two countries./.