Politics Northern provinces expand cooperation with China’s Guangxi province China's Guangxi province is willing to work with the Vietnamese provinces of Ha Giang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Cao Bang to realise common perceptions reached by the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and States, thus further deepening the relationship between the two countries, said Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Politics Vietnam, UNESCO eye to deepen cooperation Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO, had working sessions on February 27 - 28 with Qu Xing, Deputy Director-General of UNESCO; Ernesto Ottone Ramirez, Assistant Director-General for Culture at UNESCO; and Anthony Ohemeng Boamah, Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam leaves imprints in first year as UNHRC member for 2023-2025 term After more than a year serving as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam has left significant imprints, appreciated by the international community.