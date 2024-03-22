Art official shows support to Party chief’s speech on personnel affairs
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong addresses the first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs for the 14th National Party Congress on March 13, 2024 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the sub-committee on personnel affairs for the 14th National Party Congress holds in-depth, comprehensive and objective ideas, and shows the significance of the work as well as the Party's consistent, proper, and scientific views on personnel affairs, commented Tran Thi Thu Dong, Vice President of the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations.
Dong, who is also President of the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists, held that good personnel preparation is a crucial factor ensuring the success of the 14th National Party Congress.
She showed strong support to the Party chief’s directions on the methods to conduct personnel affairs of the congress with highlights on requirements in building the 14th Party Central Committee which decides important issues of the country.
Building a Party Central Committee with solidarity, integrity, strength, and unity in will and actions is a scientific requirement of discipline, ensuring the success of the national revolution in the new period, said Dong.
Highlighting Party General Secretary Trong’s proper opinions in criteria for official selection, she said that the higher position an official hold, the more important for him/her to set good example in serving the Fatherland and the people and putting the interest of the revolution, the nation and the people above all.
Dong said that she is impressed by the Party chief’s directions in ensuring an appropriate rate of young and female officials, those from ethnic minority groups, as well as artists and entrepreneurs in the 14th Party Central Committee.
According to her, in order to increase the number of artists joining the Party Central Committee, it is necessary to make plans to train and develop outstanding artists, enabling them to meet criteria in political qualification and morality for the position.
She said she believes that the personnel preparations for the 14th National Party Congress will be conducted in a responsible manner, thus selecting strategic officials with enough mettle, qualifications, knowledge, and reputation to decide issues related to the national construction, development, and defence./.
