People queuing to check in at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The number of passengers passing through Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat International Airports is projected to reach nearly 100,000 on February 7, the first working day after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.



A representative of the Southern Airports Authority said the number of passengers arriving at the Tan Son Nhat airport reached more than 68,800, down 1,500 from the previous day.



As many as 31,100 passengers were expected to depart from the Noi Bai airport on February 7.



The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) said airports across the country operated 1,900 flights with 290,000 passengers on February 6, the last day of the nine-day Tet holiday, representing an increase of 20 percent in term of flights and a surge 73 percent in terms of the number of passengers compared with the same day of the 2021 Lunar New Year.



Airlines plan to make an increase of more than 100 flights, mostly on the Hanoi – HCM City route, from February 6 to 12 to serve travel demand after the Lunar New Year holiday ended, the CAAV said, adding that it suggested airline operators add more night flights as there were a high number of daytime flights already./.