Tanzania capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in many fields: diplomat
Tanzania is an area capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in terms of raw materials and fuel supplies, diversifying export markets for goods, services, human resources and investment, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Nam Tien at a recent hybrid investment forum.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Tanzania Nguyen Nam Tien speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Tanzania is an area capable of meeting Vietnam's needs in terms of raw materials and fuel supplies, diversifying export markets for goods, services, human resources and investment, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the African country Nguyen Nam Tien at a recent hybrid investment forum.
The July 21 event attracted the participation of more than public personnel from the two countries as well as representatives of their business communities. It was co-organised by the embassy, Tanzania Investment Center (TIC), Institute for Africa and Middle East Studies (IAMES), and Vietnam-Africa Economic Alliance (VAECA).
In his opening speech, Tien affirmed that the nations have much potential for cooperation and complementary advantages for mutual development.
According to the diplomat, Vietnam and Tanzania have created a legal framework as a basis for collaboration, with Vietnamese enterprises looking for investment opportunities in Tanzania. However, the bilateral economic and trade relations remain modest and are not commensurate with their potential.
He expressed his wish that through this networking forum, participating businesses will take advantage of opportunities, promote strengths, and overcome difficulties and challenges to enhance exchanges serving the implementation of effective and practical cooperation projects.
Tien stated that the embassy always stands ready to be a bridge linking the business communities.
Vietnamese and Tanzanian participants introduced their capacities and discussed matters of common interest in trade and investment at the event./.