Vinfast, IRONMAN announce global partnership Vietnamese automaker VinFast and IRONMAN have freshly announced a global partnership for the former to become the first ever naming rights partner of the IRONMAN U.S. Series from 2022.

SSI revenue slumps in Q2 but still up in first half The SSI Securities Corporation reported an after-tax profit of 416 billion VND (17.7 million USD) on revenue of 1.58 trillion VND (67.3 million USD) in the second quarter of the year, a year-on-year decrease of 26% and 8%, respectively.

Hai Duong harvesting longan for exports Chi Linh city in the northern province of Hai Duong on July 22 held a ceremony to begin harvesting longan for export and ship batches of longan to the US, Europe and Singapore.

TH Group asked to contribute to building independent, self-reliant economy Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked TH Group – one of Vietnam's largest dairy producers – continue expanding its scale, improving productivity and quality, building a stronger TH brand, and increasing the material and spiritual lives of employees, thus contributing to building an independent and self-reliant Vietnamese economy.