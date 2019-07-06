Retty Gunawan, born in 1966, from Indonesia (Photo: VNA)

Customs officers from the south-eastern province of Tay Ninh have seized 7kg of methamphetamine transported by an Indonesian from Cambodia to Vietnam.Nguyen Van Cuong, deputy head of the Customs Department of Moc Bai international border gate, said on July 6 that the department handed over Retty Gunawan, born in 1966, from Indonesia, to Tay Ninh police for further inspection.At 20:15 on July 5, customs officers at Moc Bai international border gate in Ben Cau district, Tay Ninh province, suspected a suitcase of a passenger entering Vietnam from Cambodia containing non-declared goods, and conducted inspection as regulated.The suitcase’s owner, Retty Gunawan, presented her passport issued on March 5, 2013, in Belawan, Indonesia.The inspection found white solid crystals wrapped in nylon inside the suitcase and a quick-test confirmed it is methamphetamine.Gunawan confessed that the white crystals are methamphetamine.At 15:30 on July 5, she bought a bus ticket in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) to transport around 7kg of methamphetamine to Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).She arrived at the Moc Bai international border gate at 20:00 and was detected while processing entry procedures.Further inspection is underway.-VNA