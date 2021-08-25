Technology project helps connect doctors with COVID-19 patients
The Help Me! project, a member of the National Technology Centre for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, has been recently launched, connecting many IT engineers and over 150 volunteers in Vietnam and around the world to support Vietnamese people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
From the end of July, Ho Chi Minh City has allowed asymptomatic patients to be quarantined at home. Realising the urgent need of tens of thousands of patients in need of telemedicine support as well as the pressure facing the medical force, the Help Me! project was born to serve the community for free.
The project not only responds to people's need for quick support and advice, but also pioneers in applying technology to connect people who "can help" with those who "need help".
The volunteers can provide support around the clock. Bringing into full play the time and expertise of consulting volunteers across Vietnam will significantly reduce the load on the national health system in general, as well as medical facilities in pandemic-hit areas in particular.
The project is still calling on volunteers who are doctors, medical professionals of all specialties and ages across the country to join its work./.