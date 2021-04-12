Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A teleconference was held on April 12 to inform the results of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The event was co-chaired by head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung and head of the CPC’s International Liaison Department Song Tao.

Trung thanked the CPC’s Central Committee, Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders, agencies and organisations for sending congratulations on the success of the Congress and the re-election of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

He briefed on the results of the 13th National CPV Congress and major contents of its documents regarding socio-economic development, Party and political system building, Vietnam’s foreign policy and future orientations.

Hailing the significance of the Congress amid the complicated developments in the world, Trung said it set the goal of developing the country till 2020 with a vision to 2045, with the 100th anniversary of the CPV and the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the country as two major milestones.

About the foreign policy, Trung stressed that Vietnam will continue pursuing its consistent policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, active and proactive global integration, maintenance of an environment of peace and stability, thus improving Vietnam’s prestige and stature on the international arena.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people consistently treasure the maintenance and development of its friendly, stable and sustainable cooperation with their Chinese counterparts, which is a strategic choice and a top priority in the country’s foreign policy.

Head of the CPC’s International Liaison Department Song Tao (Photo: VNA)

Song, for his part, once again congratulated the success of the Congress, saying that the CPC Central Committee sent a message of congratulations to the Congress while Chinese Party chief and President Xi also held phone talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Trong following the Congress, reflecting the Chinese Party, State and people’s appreciation for Vietnam – China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

He informed that on the occasion of its 100th founding anniversary, the CPC will hold a series of activities, including study on its history and long-standing friendship between the CPC and the CPV.

Song expressed his belief that under the leadership of the CPV led by Trong, the Vietnamese people will continue reaping greater achievements in national reform and socialism building as well as successfully realise the Resolution adopted by the Congress.

As the year 2021 starts the tenure of the 13th National CPV Congress and marks China’s implementation of the 14th five-year planning and the 100th anniversary of the CPC, both sides affirmed their determination to work closely together to control differences, promote exchanges and cooperation in various areas, thus carrying forward the friendship and cooperation between the two Parties, countries and peoples./.