Environment Vietnam's HCFC consumption down 35 percent in 2020 Vietnam consumed nearly 2,600 tonnes of HCFC substances in 2020, down 35 percent from the base consumption, and also down from nearly 3,600 tonnes in 2019, statistics showed.

Environment PM asks for readiness in response to disasters Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to stay ready to respond to natural disasters.

Environment US-supported project strengthens efforts to protect wildlife Prosecution rates for wildlife violations have increased 50 percent over the last three years thanks to a project which focuses on protecting wildlife in Vietnam.

Environment Southeast Asia could lose 28 trillion USD due to unmitigated climate change: Deloitte report Southeast Asia must act now to prevent the region from losing 28 trillion USD in economic potential over the next 50 years due to unmitigated climate change, according to a new report from the Deloitte Economics Institute. ​