The Ngoc Lu - Dong Son drum, a national treasure of significance in Vietnamese culture, is being exhibited at the Alfred Nobel School, helping teachers and students learn more about Vietnamese history and culture.

The Ngoc Lu - Dong Son drum is a valuable treasure for students at the Alfred Nobel School to learn more about and feel proud of Vietnam’s 2,500-year history.

The future originates from tradition. Innovation with a national origin can reach far and wide. A gift that highlights the country’s culture and history will not only enhance patriotism among students but also give a running start to many special things in the future./.

VNA