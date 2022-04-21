Business European firms' confidence in Vietnam highest since last COVID-19 outbreak European firms' confidence in Vietnam has reached the highest level since the fourth COVID-19 outbreak in April last year, according to EuroCham's latest Business Climate Index (BCI) report.

Business National e-invoice system makes debut The national e-invoice system was launched with a ceremony held by the General Department of Taxation (GDT) in Hanoi on April 21.

Business Vietnamese spices festival to be held in HCM City A festival showcasing spices from regions across the country will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from April 28 to May 1.

Business Vietnam, Thailand discuss ways for promoting bilateral trade Vietnam and Thailand held the fourth meeting of their Joint Trade Committee in Bangkok on April 20, working out orientations, measures, and action plans to soon raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD.