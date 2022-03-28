Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam finishes second at M25 Toulouse-Balma
Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam lost two sets to French opponent Kenny De Schepper in the final clash of the M25 Toulouse-Balma in France on March 27 evening.
Hoang Nam tried to show his best, but quickly conceded defeat to the 2.03m tall player in both sets with the same score of 3-6, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
His defeat is not surprising as the French host player once rose to 64th in the world, and competed at many of international tennis tournaments, from Grand Slam to Masters 1,000.
The Vietnamese No1 player accepted the runner-up position and had 12 more points on the rankings. He is expected to return to the top 500 in the world next week.
Hoang Nam will soon travel to Thailand to attend two M15 Chiang Rai tournaments scheduled to take place from April 4-17, to prepare for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).
He is the gold medalist in the men’s singles at the SEA Games./.