Culture - Sports Hanoi revamps for SEA Games 31 Work on revamping and upgrading streets and venues for SEA Games 31, especially in the capital city of Hanoi has been speeded up in the capital city of Hanoi for get them ready for the big regional sport event that gets going in May.

Culture - Sports Vietnam face challenges before clash with Japan Vietnam’s national team will be without their top scorer, one of their core centre backs and their trusty translator before their last match in the World Cup qualifiers against Japan in Saitama on March 28.