Vietnamese players to compete at Junior Davis Cup/Junior Billie Jean King Cup
The Vietnamese teams (Source: VTF)HCM City (VNA) - The young Vietnamese men's and women's tennis teams on February 19 departed for Colombo, Sri Lanka to attend the qualifiers of the 2022 Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup for the Asia-Pacific region.
According to the Vietnam Tennis Federation (VTF), the male squad consists of Nguyen Minh Phat, Nguyen Dai Khanh and La Hoang Anh, while the female players are Sophia Huynh Tran Ngoc Nhi, Ngo Hong Hanh, and Dao Uyen My.
Coach Nguyen Phi Anh Vu of the men’s team said a difficulty facing the young Vietnamese tennis players is that they have not attended international tournaments for nearly two years.
However, they are in good mood with high determination, he added, highlighting their goal for advancement ahead.
The qualifier matches are slated for February 21-26. If winning this round, the young Vietnamese players will continue to participate in the qualifying finals in Malaysia from March 28 to April 2 for the Junior Billie Jean King Cup and from April 4-9 for the Junior Davis Cup./.