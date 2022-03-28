At the Olympic Run Day for Public Health in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Olympic Run Day for Public Health was observed nationwide in celebration of the 76th Vietnam Sports Day (March 27) and towards the 31st Southeast Asia Games ( The Olympic Run Day for Public Health was observed nationwide in celebration of the 76th Vietnam Sports Day (March 27) and towards the 31st Southeast Asia Games ( SEA Games 31 ) in May.

The Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports on March 27 launched the “All people take exercises following the example of great Uncle Ho" campaign and the Olympic Run Day in the city, with more than 600 runners.

On the same day, over 6,000 people joined a run in Ho Chi Minh City. Besides professional runners, officials from local governmental bodies, members of the armed forces, residents and students in the city also participated in the event.

Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau said an array of sporting activities will be held this month, contributing to the southern hub’s recovery and safe adaptation in the post-pandemic period.

The Olympic Run Day for Public Health was held in the central city of Da Nang on March 27, seeing the participation of more than 1,500 runners.

The ninth edition of the city’s mountain running tournament also took place on the day. The events were to celebrate the city’s 47th Liberation (March 29) and the Vietnam Sports Day

Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Pham Tan Xu said the Olympic Run Day is part of activities to respond to and promote the “All people take exercises following the example of great Uncle Ho" campaign.

It has become an annual activity, attracting more and more people from all walks of life, contributing to promote movements of physical training and sports in the local community, he added.

The northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Nam Dinh, Thua Thien-Hue in the central region and Soc Trang Mekong Delta province also rolled out races as part of activities in response to the “All people take exercises following the example of great Uncle Ho" campaign.

Meanwhile, nearly 4,000 students competed at the S-Race 2022 in the central province of Quang Nam, one of the events marking the start of the 2022 National Vietnam Tourism Year hosted by Quang Nam.

The 63rd Tien Phong national marathon and long distance race wrapped up in Con Dao offshore the Ba Ria-Vung Tau southern province on March 27. The three-day event drew 3,700 athletes, including more than 200 professional ones./.





VNA