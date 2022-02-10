Politics Vietnam co-chairs OECD Southeast Asia Program Vietnam and Australia have officially assumed the role of co-chairs of the Southeast Asia Regional Program (SEARP) under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for the term 2022-2025 from Thailand and the Republic of Korea.

Politics Australia ready to foster comprehensive ties with Vietnam Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Andrew Wallace expressed his hope to boost comprehensive ties with Vietnam during a reception for Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh on February 9.

Politics Official emphasises importance of protecting Party’s ideological foundation Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia on February 9 asked the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House to compile more books on protecting the CPV’s ideological foundation.