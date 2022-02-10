Ten-year implementation of resolution on national defence strategy to be reviewed
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 10 chaired the first meeting of the Steering Committee for building a scheme to review the 10-year implementation of the Party's resolution on the national defence strategy in the new situation.
Addressing the meeting, President Phuc, who is a Politburo member, Chairman of the National Defence and Security Council, and head of the committee, highlighted the significance of the resolution, issued at the eighth plenary session of the 11th Party Central Committee, as well as the need to review its implementation after 10 years amid the new context when Vietnam is conducting in-depth international integration, and changes have been seen in the domestic and world situation.
He affirmed that great efforts made by the entire Party, military and people have contributed to achievements in the implementation of this important resolution over the past decade.
The Party, army, and people have built development institutions, promoted the strength of the great national unity bloc, firmly safeguarded national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. They have also stood firm to protect the Party, State, people, as well as the socialist regime, and ensure social security and order, while maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, the President said.
Meanwhile, foreign relations have been enhanced, and the direct and comprehensive leadership of the Party and the concentrated management of the State over defence-security and armed forces have been strengthened, he said.
The armed forces, particularly the army and police, have strongly grown in terms of both quality and quantity, making up the key forces in national defence, he added.
Phuc underlined the need to organise more discussions and seminars on viewpoint and strategy for national defence in the new situation.
He asked the Steering Committee to collect opinions to complete the outline and plan for reviewing the 10-year implementation of the resolution, while dealing with relevant issues to ensure the highest efficiency of the committee’s second meeting./.