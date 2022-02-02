Society Dong Cuu - the only royal robe embroidering village in Hanoi Dong Cuu village in Dung Tien commune of Hanoi’s outlying district of Thuong Tin has long been famous for its traditional embroidery, especially the making of royal robes for kings of feudal dynasties in Vietnam, and the craft has still been upheld nowadays.

Society Vietnamese people in Brunei celebrate Lunar New Year Vietnamese people in Brunei have marked the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest and most important traditional festival of their homeland, with a ceremony recently held by the Vietnamese Embassy.

Society Trang An eco-tourism site officially reopens The Trang An eco-tourism site, part of the Trang An Landscape Complex in northern Ninh Binh province, attracted a large number of visitors when officially reopening on February 2 after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Lunar New Year greetings extended to Vietnamese expats in RoK, Venezuela Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Nguyen Vu Tung visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to two Vietnamese-Korean families on February 1, the first day of the Year of Tiger.