Tet gifts presented to soldiers on Song Tu Tay island
A working delegation from Brigade 146, High Command of Naval Zone 4, and reporters visited and presented gifts to soldiers and residents on Song Tu Tay island, Truong Sa district, the central province of Khanh Hoa on December 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
At the event (Photo: sggp)
Hanoi (VNA) – A working delegation from Brigade 146, High Command of Naval Zone 4, and reporters visited and presented gifts to soldiers and residents on Song Tu Tay island, Truong Sa district, the central province of Khanh Hoa on December 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
They also granted necessities and scholarships to students in Song Tu Tay island commune.
Earlier, gifts were also offered to soldiers on DK1 offshore platform on December 20.
The delegation will continue their trip to other islands in Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago in the coming days./.