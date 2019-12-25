Society Association promotes livelihood support for bomb and mine victims More models on education, vocational training, employment and resettlement support, and community integration will be carried out in areas contaminated with unexploded ordnance (UXO) as part of efforts to create sustainable livelihoods for Vietnamese victims of bombs and mines.

Society Fund for the poor raises 13.9 trillion VND from 2017-2019 The National Fund for the Poor and Social Welfare raised over 13.9 trillion VND (600.7 million USD) during 2017-2019, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Truong Thi Ngoc Anh told a teleconference in Hanoi on December 23.

Society Undersea cables’ breakdown affects Internet connections in Vietnam Internet connections in Vietnam could slow down through the upcoming New Year’s holidays after three undersea cables encountered problems.

Society Cat Linh-Ha Dong trains receive temporary registration certificates The Vietnam Register (VR) announced that it had issued temporary registration certificates for 13 trains of the long-delayed Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project.