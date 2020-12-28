Tet tour season hit by COVID-19 fears
Ho Chi Minh City’s travel firms have announced a number of domestic tours for Tet (Lunar New Year) with huge discounts and promotions.
Children on a sightseeing tour at the Sai Gon Zoo and Botanical Garden in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s travel firms have announced a number of domestic tours for Tet (Lunar New Year) with huge discounts and promotions.
This year demand is lower than at the same time last year since customers are reconsidering plans to travel, Tran Thanh Vu, general director of Vinagroup Travel, told Nguoi Lao Dong (The Labourer) newspaper.
Pham Quy Huy, director of Kiwi Travel, said in past years outbound tours were usually sold a few months prior to Tet followed by domestic tours.
Due to the pandemic, this year only domestic tours were being sold, he said.
Many travel agencies began selling them a month ago, with most tours being to destinations in the north since people from HCM City prefer to travel to the north to enjoy the cold weather during Tet, he said.
The pandemic had affected travel demand and people are reluctant to book tours due to worries about a possible COVID-19 outbreak, he added.
Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Tourism, said travel agencies were making efforts to diversify travel products and arrange tailor-made tours for various types of travellers to boost demand.
The pandemic was under control and demand for domestic tours during the Tet was rebounding, indicating public confidence, she added.
Tran Doan The Duy, General Director of Vietravel, said there were changes in traveller behaviour as the result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a company survey, travellers pay close attention to the quality of travel products and services, preventive measures to ensure their health and safety and the company’s reputation./.
This year demand is lower than at the same time last year since customers are reconsidering plans to travel, Tran Thanh Vu, general director of Vinagroup Travel, told Nguoi Lao Dong (The Labourer) newspaper.
Pham Quy Huy, director of Kiwi Travel, said in past years outbound tours were usually sold a few months prior to Tet followed by domestic tours.
Due to the pandemic, this year only domestic tours were being sold, he said.
Many travel agencies began selling them a month ago, with most tours being to destinations in the north since people from HCM City prefer to travel to the north to enjoy the cold weather during Tet, he said.
The pandemic had affected travel demand and people are reluctant to book tours due to worries about a possible COVID-19 outbreak, he added.
Vo Thi Ngoc Thuy, Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Tourism, said travel agencies were making efforts to diversify travel products and arrange tailor-made tours for various types of travellers to boost demand.
The pandemic was under control and demand for domestic tours during the Tet was rebounding, indicating public confidence, she added.
Tran Doan The Duy, General Director of Vietravel, said there were changes in traveller behaviour as the result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a company survey, travellers pay close attention to the quality of travel products and services, preventive measures to ensure their health and safety and the company’s reputation./.