Business Face mask prices on the rise The price of medical masks is on the rise after new COVID-19 community infections were confirmed in Da Nang city and Quang Ngai province.

Business First protocol amending ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement approved The Government has issued a resolution approving the first protocol that amends the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

World Start-up investment in Southeast Asia doubles despite COVID-19 Investment in start-ups in Southeast Asia soared in the second quarter of this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, led by e-commerce and fintech companies.

Business Reference exchange down 5 VND on July 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,211 VND per USD on July 28, down 5 VND from the previous day.