THACO finishes contract to export semi-trailers to US
Truong Hai Auto Corporation, known as THACO, has exported its remaining 33 semi-trailers to the US, completing the contract to supply 69 units to the country in 2020.
A production line of THACO Special Vehicles Manufacturing Limited Company (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Truong Hai Auto Corporation, known as THACO, has exported its remaining 33 semi-trailers to the US, completing the contract to supply 69 units to the country in 2020.
In order to make its inroads into the US market, THACO has conducted surveys and signed a memorandum of understanding on distributing semi-trailers in the market with PITTS Enterprises Company - one of 15 major semi-trailers manufacturers in North America.
According to THACO, the semi-trailers are manufactured at THACO Special Vehicles Manufacturing Limited Company (THACO SV) in the central province of Quang Nam, the firm that specialises in manufacturing high-quality semi-trailers and special vehicles for local and foreign markets.
THACO said that THACO SV has conducted surveys in foreign markets and seek partners in Japan, the US, Australia and the ASEAN region, in which the US is one of the most potential markets.
Since 2019, THACO SV's research and development engineers have visited factories of its partners in the US to understand more about the demand and requirements of the market.
J.P Pierson, General Director of Dorsey Intermodal – a subsidiary of PITTS Enterprises, said THACO SV’s products completely meet requirements set by PITTS Enterprises.
He added that cooperating with THACO SV will help Dorsey increase its supply capacity from 3,000 to 10,000 products per annum, while meeting the diverse needs of customers that currently manufacturers in the US have not yet to meet.
Previously, on June 1, THACO shipped its first 36 semi-trailers to the US.
THACO SV expects to export more than 300 semi-trailers and fuel tanks to the US, Japan, and the Republic of Korea in the year.
The firm is also focusing on researching and developing export products for new markets such as the Philippines, Thailand, Myanmar, and Australia, while establishing joint ventures and partnerships to expand its export markets./.