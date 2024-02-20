Thai Airways orders 45 Dreamliners from Boeing
Thai Airways of Thailand has placed an order for 45 Dreamliner aircraft, the first major deal announced by Boeing at the Singapore Airshow 2024, the US plane-maker said on February 20.
“Thai Airways selected the 787-9 to support its long-term strategy to renew and expand its fleet with more efficient jets, as well as open new routes to support high demand for air travel across Southeast Asia,” Boeing said in a statement.
Thai Airways chief executive Chai Eamsiri said the planes will be equipped with the latest fuel-efficient engines to help the carrier cut its carbon emissions.
Boeing did not reveal the deal’s value. At list prices, the order may be worth 13.16 billion USD, but customers usually get a discount when making bulk aircraft orders.
The Dreamliner family of aircraft reduces fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared with the airplanes it replaces, according to Boeing./.