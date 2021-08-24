Society Enchanting fishing moments in central Vietnam The stunning photos were taken at An Hai beach in the central province of Phu Yen by Khanh Phan - a photographer in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Army to use all forces to help southern localities wipe out COVID-19: Minister Entrusted by the Government, the army is determined to use all means and forces, within and even beyond its ability, together with Ho Chi Minh City, the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Long An and Dong Nai and other COVID-19-hit localities, to wipe out the pandemic and bring people’s life to normal, Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang has affirmed.

Society Religious volunteers in fight against COVID-19 honoured A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23 to welcome and honour 91 religious volunteers who have completed their tasks of supporting COVID-19 prevention and control at COVID-19 treatment hospitals in the city.

Society Police agency proposes prosecuting Binh Duong province’s ex-leader The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has proposed the prosecution against former Secretary of the Party Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong Tran Van Nam for the charge of "violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness” under Article 219 of the 2015 Penal Code.