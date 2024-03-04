World Malaysia, Australia sign four MoUs Malaysia and Australia on March 4 formalised four Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Melbourne on March 4 during Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Australia and attendance at the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit.

World Philippine officials suspended over rice scandal The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the preventive suspension of the National Food Authority (NFA) head and 138 other officials and employees for their alleged involvement in a sale of rice buffer stocks, Philippine Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel said on March 4.

World Australia expands maritime cooperation with ASEAN The Australian Government will invest 64 million AUD (41.8 million USD) over the next four years, including 40 million USD in new funding, to enhance Australia's Southeast Asia Maritime Partnerships, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on March 4.

World Thai aviation sector bounces back The resurgence of Thailand’s tourism industry over the past year has translated into substantial gains for airlines and tourism businesses listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), reported the local news site The Nation.