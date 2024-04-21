Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development (Photo: thepattayanews.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government will kick off its One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) project in June, aiming to create 20 million jobs with a minimum annual salary of 200,000 THB (about 5,400 USD), a senior official has said.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development said the project will provide people with up-skilling and re-skilling courses.

All citizens can start registering in early June via online channels on mobile applications or websites, and onsite at local offices of the National Village Fund and the Urban Community Office.

The courses are expected to have 266,400 online participants and 30,210 onsite participants. They will cover occupational skills in focused industries, including food, film and drama, music, sports, fashion, festival, book, video game, tourism and art industries.

Paetongtarn said one of the project's culinary courses called "One Village One Thai Food Chef" has materialised. It was designed by Chumpol Jangprai, a famous Thai chef and chairman of the Food Industry Steering Committee of the National Committee on Soft Power Development, and his team.

She said the Pheu Thai Party views the soft power industry as an opportunity to increase Thais' income, turning Thailand from a middle-income country to a high-income one. Occupations creating soft power such as chefs, Muay Thai fighters, Muay Thai teachers and dressmakers will allow Thais to earn more by providing them with an income of at least 200,000 THB per year./.