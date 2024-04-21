World Indonesia: Ruang volcano's eruption forces 11,000 people to evacuate The Ruang volcano in Indonesia's North Sulawesi province erupted again on April 20 with a 250m high column of ash, forcing Sam Ratulangi International Airport near the volcano to close and 11,000 people living in the affected area to evacuate.

World Thailand considers increase of humanitarian aid to Myanmar Thailand is considering expanding humanitarian assistance to Myanmar in the context that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Myanmar's border areas.

World Thailand promotes AI, creative economy The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is planning to establish new units to align with the government's policy to promote artificial intelligence (AI) and the creative economy as levers of soft power.

World Laos, Myanmar review border cooperation The sixth conference reviewing the check, repair, and construction of border markers between Laos and Myanmar has been held in Laos’s Bokeo province, aiming to foster security and order along their shared border.