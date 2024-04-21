Thai localities forecast to face extreme heat
Headaches, constipation and muscle cramps are the top three illnesses people in Thailand suffer from during summer, according to Thailand’s Department of Health.
Headaches, constipation and muscle cramps are the top three illnesses people in Thailand suffer from during summer. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Headaches, constipation and muscle cramps are the top three illnesses people in Thailand suffer from during summer, according to Thailand’s Department of Health.
Dr Achara Nithiaphinyasakul, Director General of the department, said 21.9% of the 682 respondents in the department survey on health and wellness during the summer frequently suffered from headaches, followed by constipation (13.6%) and cramps in their legs and belly (12.7%).
The survey, collected from March 1 to April 4, also showed that 52.8% of respondents had moderate concerns about the effect caused by heat, and 19.8% showed a high level of concern.
For the plan on health protection, Achara said 93.9% of the questioned said they tried to eat newly cooked food to prevent diarrhea. They also kept their guard up by constantly handwashing (93.8%) and drinking water (87.8%), said the survey.
According to the Meteorological Department, 15 provinces and cities, including Bangkok, will be affected by a red-level, or a highly dangerous heat index until April 27.
As the high heat index directly affects health conditions, Achara warned people about the risk of heatstroke flare-ups./.